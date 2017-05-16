Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Tour To Launch In Denver In 2018

DENVER (CBS4) – “Dear Evan Hansen” is the hottest ticket on Broadway right now, and the 2018 tour will launch in Denver.

“People seem to find the show very emotional. I think that people are surprised by the journey that they go on with the show. The musical really goes to some funny places, and some dark places, and it’s a really…it’s a big ride it takes you on. Definitely you begin in one place and end in another,” said Steven Levenson, the writer of the play.

“In forty years of doing theater, I’ve seen a lot of great shows, but I’ve never seen anything quite like ‘Dear Evan Hansen,'” said CBS4’s Critic-at-Large Greg Moody.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is about a socially awkward high school senior who tells a lie on social media in the wake of a classmates death. The lie spirals out of control and the play is about how Hansen handles it.

“Someone that would be so lonely or feel so isolated, even in a hyper-connected world, that they would feel so lonely that they would need to connect, and need to come together with a community because they want to feel part of something,” said Justin Paul, who produced music and lyrics for the musical.

“I think that’s something that has existed through history. But it’s only amplified now, in the age…in the era of social media,” said Benj Pasek, who also produced music and lyrics for the musical.

“Our way of connecting has changed incredibly in the last decade. And you would think that you could be so more uber-connected to people because of social media, because you can email, and text, and Snapchat anybody at any moment; and, actually we’re less connected,” said Stacey Mindich, producer of the play.

“I have no doubt this is going to carry off a number of Tony’s,” Moody said. “It’s coming to Denver. It’s going to launch it’s national tour in 2018 in Denver, Colorado at the Buell Theatre. We’ve talked about ‘Frozen’, we’ve talked about ‘Hamilton,’ but I tell you, this is one again you’ve got to see. How Denver Center keeps doing it, I do not know.”