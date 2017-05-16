Hanzlik: Malone Has Nuggets Headed In Right Direction

May 16, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, NBA draft, Nikola Jokic, Xfinity Monday Live

By Michael Spencer

Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Bill Hanzlik, who coached the Nuggets for the 1997-1998 season, had lots of praise for the job Michael Malone has done in his two seasons as the Nuggets head coach.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job,” said Hanzlik.

gettyimages 514391494 master Hanzlik: Malone Has Nuggets Headed In Right Direction

Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets (credit: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

“He’s got the growth going in the right direction, hasn’t had a bump in the road yet record wise, and he’s got a young team that can really do some things.”

Hanzlik said he thinks the Nuggets could lead the NBA in scoring next season, thanks in large part to the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

gettyimages 631566232 master Hanzlik: Malone Has Nuggets Headed In Right Direction

Indiana Pacers’ guard Monta Ellis (R) is blocked by Denver Nuggets’ forward-center Nikola Jokic during the NBA Global Game London 2017 basketball game between Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets at the O2 Arena in London on January 12, 2017.
Denver Nuggets won the game 140-112. (credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

“This guy loves to play the game,” Hanzlik said. “He loves to win and loves to compete. That’s a guy you build your franchise around.”

On Tuesday the NBA will hold its draft lottery and the Nuggets will find out their draft position for the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held on June 22.

“It’s a very deep draft,” said Hanzlik. “The Nuggets most likely will pick at 13. If they choose to keep that, they’re going to find somebody.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch