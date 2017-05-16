Hanzlik: Malone Has Nuggets Headed In Right Direction

By Michael Spencer

Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Bill Hanzlik, who coached the Nuggets for the 1997-1998 season, had lots of praise for the job Michael Malone has done in his two seasons as the Nuggets head coach.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job,” said Hanzlik.

“He’s got the growth going in the right direction, hasn’t had a bump in the road yet record wise, and he’s got a young team that can really do some things.”

Hanzlik said he thinks the Nuggets could lead the NBA in scoring next season, thanks in large part to the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

“This guy loves to play the game,” Hanzlik said. “He loves to win and loves to compete. That’s a guy you build your franchise around.”

On Tuesday the NBA will hold its draft lottery and the Nuggets will find out their draft position for the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held on June 22.

“It’s a very deep draft,” said Hanzlik. “The Nuggets most likely will pick at 13. If they choose to keep that, they’re going to find somebody.”

