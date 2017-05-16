Latest Forecast: A Few T-Storms Late Tuesday, Bigger Storm On The Way

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clear skies Tuesday morning will allow for a lot of sunshine through at least early in the afternoon. Then clouds will quickly increase followed by a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Severe weather is not anticipated in Colorado on Tuesday although a few thunderstorms on the Northeastern Plains around Sterling and Julesburg will be capable of producing hail and strong winds.

In the mountains, plan on scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snow is possible above about 10,000 feet.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and somewhat cooler at lower elevations including the Denver area. Meanwhile the high country will see light snow during the afternoon with a couple of inches of accumulation possible in Summit County.

A strong spring storm system will slowly move across Colorado on Thursday and Friday bringing rain, snow, and temperatures more common in February than May. A Winter Weather Advisory has already been posted from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday for mountains areas west of Vail Pass for 8-12″ of heavy, wet, slushy snow. Mountain areas farther east including Summit County and the Winter Park areas are not yet under an advisory or warning but these areas will likely see at least a foot of snow.

For Denver and the Front Range, rain is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Most of Thursday afternoon should be dry but it will be cloudy and cold for May with highs in the middle 40s. Precipitation will return Thursday night and as temperatures drop to near freezing Friday morning, the rain is expected to change into snow prior to the start of the morning commute. We do expect accumulation in the metro area although the relatively warm ground makes the snow forecast complicated. At this time we expect 3-6 inches of snow in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on rooftops and vehicles. Less is likely on the roads. We’ll keep you posted!

The weekend will be mainly dry but it will get off a very cold start Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing once again. Highs in Denver Saturday afternoon will be near 60°. Sunday will be in the middle and upper 60s.

