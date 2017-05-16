Storm Forces Mall To Close Until November

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular Lakewood shopping mall will remain closed until November because of a storm that brought damaging hail and heavy rain a week ago.

The storm on May 8 pelted Colorado Mills with baseball-sized hail that damaged the roof.

In a letter to mall tenants obtained by CBS4, the Lakewood mall said, “At this time, we are not able to estimate, with precision, how long it will take until the complex is ready to be open to the public; however, we do not believe it will be before November.”

The letter goes on to say that, “the common areas and tenant spaces, suffered substantial water damage. Power has been restored but, due to the continued rain and damage to electrical systems, mechanical systems, including HVAC and lighting, are not at full capacity.”

The Mills mall was hit hard, with shoppers evacuating when the storm started flooding the building. Dozens of shoppers found the back windows of their vehicles in the parking lot shattered from the hail.

Colorado Mills officials say safety is the priority in the clean-up and repair efforts.

Insurance companies are still trying to assess the damage from the hail and rain storm for both Colorado Mills Mall and individual property victims.