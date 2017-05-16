Car Winds Up Dangling Off Wall After Accident

May 16, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Car Accident, Speer Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – A motorist in Denver experienced a scare late Tuesday morning when the car they were driving on Speer Boulevard wound up dangling on a wall next to the Cherry Creek Bike Path.

car crash 1 Car Winds Up Dangling Off Wall After Accident

(credit: CBS)

The accident happened near the intersection of Speer and 8th Avenue.

A CBS4 employee was on the path shortly after the incident happened and captured a photo of the driver still in the driver’s seat as firefighters tried to get the car back onto stable ground.

car crash 2 Car Winds Up Dangling Off Wall After Accident

(credit: CBS)

The driver managed to get out safely.

So far it’s unclear how the car wound up where it was.

