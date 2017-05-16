Car Winds Up Dangling Off Wall After Accident

DENVER (CBS4) – A motorist in Denver experienced a scare late Tuesday morning when the car they were driving on Speer Boulevard wound up dangling on a wall next to the Cherry Creek Bike Path.
The accident happened near the intersection of Speer and 8th Avenue.
A CBS4 employee was on the path shortly after the incident happened and captured a photo of the driver still in the driver’s seat as firefighters tried to get the car back onto stable ground.
The driver managed to get out safely.
So far it’s unclear how the car wound up where it was.