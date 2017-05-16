Man In Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A SWAT situation near the border between Wheat Ridge and Edgewater is over after a man barricaded himself inside a home early Tuesday morning.
The situation happened in the 2700 block of Ames Street, near Sloan’s Lake.
A woman called 911 at approximately 1 a.m. and told police her boyfriend had a gun. That’s when he barricaded himself inside that home at about 3:30 a.m.
SWAT officers were able to talk to the man. They took him into custody at approximately 6:30 a.m. His name has not been released.