Developer Helps Homeowners Achieve Dream With Wee Cottages

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– As the cost of traditional homes continues to rise dramatically across Colorado, one developer is trying to help homeowners achieve the American dream by keeping it small.

“We like to say it has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said community manager David Gregg Jr.

In the Centerra neighborhood of Loveland, 19 Wee Cottages are the latest development to spring up along the Front Range.

Each house averages about 1,000 square feet with prices starting in the mid- $200s.

“I spend a lot of time studying the design to make sure it was the right size, to make sure it was big enough,” said Gregg.

Boulder Creek is developing the new properties and provides maintenance-free living for a variety of buyers.

“This just spoke to me as far as the perfect amount of space that I want,” said Wee Cottage owner Taylore Anderson.

Anderson said the cottages are not only affordable but they’re ideal for singles or even small families.

“I was actually a big fan of the tiny houses until I realized how unrealistic they are and not to mention the fact, where do you put a tiny house?” said Anderson.

All the Wee Cottages in Loveland sold before they were completed. Plans are underway to develop more homes along the Front Range this year, including Longmont and Stapleton.

“We’re trying to make a movement to get more affordable housing for these buyers because they’re being priced out,” said Gregg.