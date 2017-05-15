LIVE VIDEO: Watch "A Few More Minutes"; with special guest special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik -- exclusively on CBSDenver.com!

Report: Trump Revealed Classified Info To Russians At White House

May 15, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russians during a meeting at the White House last week.

CBS News cites the Washington Post in saying that the disclosures may have endangered a key intelligence source involved in the fight against ISIS.

The White House has denied the report.

“The story is false,” said Dina Powell, the deputy national security adviser for strategy. “The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster also said, according to the Associated Press, that the president did not share intelligence with the Russians.

“The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false,” McMaster said.

An official told the paper, though, that Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet responded to the report on Twitter, saying that if the “report is true, the President should explain why he divulged classified information to the Putin regime.”

