Chilly Rain And Maybe Even Snow In Store For Denver By Friday

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild weather ride this week!
A strong spring storm is expected to bring much colder weather and precipitation into Colorado.
Snow showers are possible in the higher elevations by Tuesday night. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the mountains and higher foothills by Thursday.
A chilly rain is expected in Denver and on the eastern plains with the possibility of some snow mixing with the rain in elevations as low as 5,000 feet by Friday morning.
