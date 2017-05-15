COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Chilly Rain And Maybe Even Snow In Store For Denver By Friday

May 15, 2017 8:55 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild weather ride this week!

A strong spring storm is expected to bring much colder weather and precipitation into Colorado.

Snow showers are possible in the higher elevations by Tuesday night. Moderate to heavy snow is possible in the mountains and higher foothills by Thursday.

capture1 Chilly Rain And Maybe Even Snow In Store For Denver By Friday

A snapshot from the GFS computer model shows the potential for snow in Denver overnight Thursday. (credit: College of DuPage)

A chilly rain is expected in Denver and on the eastern plains with the possibility of some snow mixing with the rain in elevations as low as 5,000 feet by Friday morning.

