Murder Suspect In Missing Woman Case Appears In Court

By Jamie Leary

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of killing Queen Ashby made his first court appearance Monday morning in Arapahoe County.

Shawrae Butler, 21, has been charged with Ashby’s murder. His parents were in court Monday to support their son.

While they didn’t want to talk on camera, Butler’s father said he wanted to extend his deepest condolences to Ashby’s family. He also said that he wants the public to know that his son turned himself in.

“That’s something the media doesn’t know,” his father told CBS4.

Butler was taken into police custody on Thursday. Investigators believe Ashby, 20, was murdered in Aurora. She had been missing for several weeks before a body, found on the side of the road in Clear Creek County on April 8, was determined to be hers.

Few details have been released as to how Ashby was killed or why. The connection between Ashby and Butler is also unclear. Friends and family say they don’t know Butler at all and aren’t sure how Ashby knew him.

Court documents will likely reveal more about the case but have been sealed.

Butler remains in custody. Queen Ashby’s funeral has been scheduled for May 27.

