COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Woman Finds ‘Octopus-Looking’ Mold Inside Her Coconut Water

May 15, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Vita Coco

NEW YORK (CBS4) – A woman says she was sickened by an octopus-like sludge found in a bottle of Vita Coco coconut water.

Barbara Kline wrote on social media that she become violently ill after unknowingly swallowing a piece of the slimy substance.

“When I took a big gulp, I swallowed a chunk of something,” she said. “It tasted very thick and syrupy. It was disgusting.”

A spokesperson for Vita Coco said they believe the object was mold and thinks it’s “highly unlikely” to pose a health risk.

Kline is reportedly planning to sue the company for her illness.

vita coco barbar kline Woman Finds Octopus Looking Mold Inside Her Coconut Water

(credit: Barbara Kline / Facebook)

The Goshen resident isn’t the only person to find a disgusting surprise in Vita Coco containers.

Several people have posted their sludge-filled bottles online over the last few years.

Kline reportedly won’t give the sample back to Vita Coco for testing because it’s her “only evidence” in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch