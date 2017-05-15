Community Holds Event To Honor Man Killed In Home Explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Firestone will be coming together Monday evening to remember a man killed in a violent home explosion last month.
Mark Martinez coached girls’ softball with the Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District. His home exploded while he and his brother-in-law were in the basement working to install a water heater.
The community will present Martinez’s family with his jersey at an event starting at 7 p.m. at the Firestone Sports Complex.
The event is open to the public.