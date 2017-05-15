COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Community Holds Event To Honor Man Killed In Home Explosion

May 15, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District, Firestone, Firestone Sports Complex, Mark Martinez

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The community in Firestone will be coming together Monday evening to remember a man killed in a violent home explosion last month.

house explosion 5 Community Holds Event To Honor Man Killed In Home Explosion

Mark and Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

Mark Martinez coached girls’ softball with the Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District. His home exploded while he and his brother-in-law were in the basement working to install a water heater.

firestone home explosion Community Holds Event To Honor Man Killed In Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

firestone house explosion 10pkg frame 205 Community Holds Event To Honor Man Killed In Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The community will present Martinez’s family with his jersey at an event starting at 7 p.m. at the Firestone Sports Complex.

The event is open to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch