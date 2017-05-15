COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

School Reopens After Devastating Hail Storm

May 15, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Developmental Disabilities, Hail Storm, Laradon, The Laradon School

DENVER (CBS4) – A non-profit school that was closed for much of last week after the devastating hail storm reopened on Monday morning.

The Laradon School helps both children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The Laradon School was damaged by a hail storm (credit: CBS)

The school at 51st and Lincoln Avenue suffered nearly $2 million in damages. Every day the school remained closed, it lost about $80,000 a day in funding. The school closed after the storm on May 8 and didn’t reopen until Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Police in Denver have been at the school for the past eight weeks training and learning about Laradon’s services and the 600 adults and children who attend the campus. On Friday, they grabbed rakes and brooms and helped with the cleanup.

(credit: CBS)

All 21 roofs must be replaced along with dozens of skylights and windows that were shattered when the storm hit. The broken windows allowed heavy rain to pour inside the buildings, leaving behind a lot of water damage.

(credit: CBS)

Officers joined other members of the community who pitched in to help with the cleanup process.

The school is asking for help with expenses not covered by insurance.

