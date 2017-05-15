COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Katy Perry Announces North American Tour, Stop In Denver

May 15, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

DENVER (AP) – Katy Perry has announced her upcoming album will be titled “Witness” and will be released on June 9.

Perry has also announced an extensive tour of North America to promote the release.

The singer’s website says Perry’s first tour since 2015 begins Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and has dates listed through Feb. 5. Anyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of the album.

Two singles have been released from “Witness” so far: “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit.” Perry hinted at the album’s name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word “Witness” on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Perry is set to perform on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The tour is scheduled to play the Pepsi Center in Denver on Nov. 26.

LINK: Katy Perry Tour Dates

