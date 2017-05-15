COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner

May 15, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak

NEW YORK (AP) — “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons has married longtime partner Todd Spiewak.

Parsons’ publicist, Jillian Roscoe, has confirmed reports from People magazine and the New York Post that Parsons and Spiewak married Saturday night at the Rainbow Room restaurant in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Parsons posted a picture on Instagram on Monday of himself and Spiewak holding hands while walking down the aisle in tuxedos. He also posted a shot of the newlyweds heading out for their first dance.

gettyimages 493989644 Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner

Actor Jim Parsons (L) and art director Todd Spiewak attend the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GLSEN)

Parsons said in an Instagram post last year that meeting Spiewak 14 years ago was the best thing that ever happened to him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

