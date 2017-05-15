COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Hillary Clinton Launching New Political Group

May 15, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Hillary Clinton, Onward Together

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is launching a new political organization.

The former Democratic presidential nominee unveiled “Onward Together” on Monday afternoon. The organization, whose name is a riff on her campaign theme, “Stronger Together,” aims to empower Democrats and liberal groups that are building a network of candidates in the 2018 mid-terms to oppose President Donald Trump.

gettyimages 676941322 Hillary Clinton Launching New Political Group

Hillary Clinton (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Clinton tweeted that she’s launching the new group “to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The former secretary of state was not expected to rejoin the Clinton Foundation, the primary focus of her husband and daughter.

In another Monday tweet, she said she’s been “reflecting, spending time with family — and yes, taking walks in the woods.” The 69-year-old Clinton recently described herself as a “citizen activist.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch