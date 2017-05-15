Soldiers Re-Enlist In A Special Way, Video Goes Viral

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some soldiers went the extra mile when they decided to extend their service to the U.S.
Two members of the 4th Combat Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Fort Carson have gone viral with how they re-enlisted. They took the oath while riding on a thrill ride in Manitou Springs last Friday.
William Laybourne of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Derek Rettig of Norman, Oklahoma; re-upped on the Terror-dactyl, a free fall ride on the edge of a cliff at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park.
Their plunge was posted on Facebook, and has now been seen by nearly 80,000 people.