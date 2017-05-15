Suspect With Semi-Automatic Weapon Shot By Deputy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, authorities could release more information about last week’s bizarre officer-involved shooting in Douglas County.
Around 6:45 p.m. May 12, a Douglas County deputy on routine patrol spotted a white SUV pulled over on the side of County Line Road near Santa Fe Drive.
The deputy stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist, but soon feared for his life.
According to Deputy Steve Johnson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the person inside the SUV got out of the vehicle with an automatic weapon, specifically, an assault rifle.
Authorities said that when the suspect got out of the vehicle with the weapon, the deputy immediately engaged him in verbal commands.
When the suspect did not obey commands, the deputy fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.