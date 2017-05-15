COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Suspect With Semi-Automatic Weapon Shot By Deputy

May 15, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: 18th Judicial Critical Incident Team, County Line Road, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Santa Fe Drive

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, authorities could release more information about last week’s bizarre officer-involved shooting in Douglas County.

Around 6:45 p.m. May 12, a Douglas County deputy on routine patrol spotted a white SUV pulled over on the side of County Line Road near Santa Fe Drive.

The deputy stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist, but soon feared for his life.

(credit: CBS)

According to Deputy Steve Johnson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the person inside the SUV got out of the vehicle with an automatic weapon, specifically, an assault rifle.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities said that when the suspect got out of the vehicle with the weapon, the deputy immediately engaged him in verbal commands.

When the suspect did not obey commands, the deputy fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.

