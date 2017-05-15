COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

4 Stabbed Outside Rescue Mission

May 15, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Denver Rescue Mission, Lawrence Street, Park Avenue

By Jamie Leary
DENVER (CBS4)– Four people are recovering after they were stabbed outside the Denver Rescue Mission early Monday morning.

Police responded to the corner of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street just before 4 a.m. to find the injured victims.

A witness to the incident told CBS4 that it started as an altercation between a man and his girlfriend and when others tried to intervene, the man pulled out a knife.

The four people stabbed were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say during their search for the suspect, a man they believed was connected to the crime returned to the scene. They took him into custody but are only calling him a “possible suspect” at this time.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015. She is currently the morning show reporter, which means she is always on the go, covering a wide variety of breaking local news and important local events. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

