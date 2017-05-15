4 Stabbed Outside Rescue Mission

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Four people are recovering after they were stabbed outside the Denver Rescue Mission early Monday morning.

Police responded to the corner of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street just before 4 a.m. to find the injured victims.

A witness to the incident told CBS4 that it started as an altercation between a man and his girlfriend and when others tried to intervene, the man pulled out a knife.

The four people stabbed were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say during their search for the suspect, a man they believed was connected to the crime returned to the scene. They took him into custody but are only calling him a “possible suspect” at this time.

