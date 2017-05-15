COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Como Zoo Officials Announce Alice The Gorilla Is Expecting

May 15, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Como Zoo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials at Como Zoo say Alice, one of their western lowland gorillas, is expecting and will likely give birth sometime in September or October.

It’s the second pregnancy for Alice. Her first baby died just days after it was born.

Zoo officials say the 14-year-old Alice has been able to watch and learn about mothering from another gorilla in recent years, and they are optimistic.

como zoo gorilla Como Zoo Officials Announce Alice The Gorilla Is Expecting

A Como Zoo gorilla (credit: Como Zoo / Facebook)

Baby gorillas weigh between 4 and 5 pounds at birth. This will be the third gorilla birth in Como Zoo’s 57 year history of caring for gorillas.

Alice has been at Como Zoo since 2013.

Western lowland gorillas are considered highly endangered due to loss of habitat, poaching and disease.

