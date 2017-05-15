Police: Mother, Son Killed By Family Friend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a man who killed a mother and her son was living with them in Colorado Springs.

Family friends have identified the victims as Barbara Pepper and her son, Christopher, 20.

Police say Elijah Phillips, 19, killed them and then stole their vehicle.

He was arrested just hours after their murders on Sunday morning, thanks to tips to police from the community.

A family friend said the Pepper and her son were just trying to help Phillips.

“They had given this guy a place to stay after he failed college and got him a job and last night he ended up repaying them with this,” said the friend, who didn’t want to be identified.

Police have not released a motive for the murders. Investigators have not released how the victims were killed but officers did respond to the home in the 2500 block of Balboat Street after reports of gunshots.