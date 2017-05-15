COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Mills Remains Closed 1 Week After Hail Storm

May 15, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Mills, Hail Damage, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Mills remains closed one week after a devastating hail storm caused millions of dollars in damage.

The storm hit the afternoon of May 8, leaving baseball size hail that shattered windows, stripped siding and ultimately postponed the Colorado Rockies- Chicago Cubs game at Coors Field.

storm damage 5vo frame 193 Colorado Mills Remains Closed 1 Week After Hail Storm

Flooding in the Colorado Mills mall (credit: Domo Tyler)

The Mills was hit hard, with shoppers evacuating when the storm started flooding the building. Dozens of shoppers found the back windows of their vehicles in the parking lot shattered from the hail.

Store owners at the Mills have been allowed to return to their stores to cleanup and take stock of their merchandise.

img 0044 Colorado Mills Remains Closed 1 Week After Hail Storm

Hail left holes in a car parked at the Colorado Mills (credit: CBS)

Some say repairs are coming out of their own pockets. Many employees are not getting paid while out of work.

