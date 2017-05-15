Colorado Mills Remains Closed 1 Week After Hail Storm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Mills remains closed one week after a devastating hail storm caused millions of dollars in damage.
The storm hit the afternoon of May 8, leaving baseball size hail that shattered windows, stripped siding and ultimately postponed the Colorado Rockies- Chicago Cubs game at Coors Field.
The Mills was hit hard, with shoppers evacuating when the storm started flooding the building. Dozens of shoppers found the back windows of their vehicles in the parking lot shattered from the hail.
Store owners at the Mills have been allowed to return to their stores to cleanup and take stock of their merchandise.
Some say repairs are coming out of their own pockets. Many employees are not getting paid while out of work.