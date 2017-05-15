Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mother’s Day Hit & Run Crashes

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Denver is believed to be the driver who caused several hit-and-run crashes that occurred on Sunday.
Authorities believe Brian Lawrence Kahn, 40, was driving on Highway 85 in a high rate of speed when he crashed into several vehicles at the intersection with Bromley Lane.
“Kahn apparently swerved into the far left turn lane to go around the stopped cars, entering the intersection against a red light and crashing into a silver Nissan sedan and a white Ford pickup which were making left turns from Bromley Lane onto Highway 85,” John Bradley with the Brighton Police Department said in a statement.
Kahn was found unconscious and taken to a hospital. Another driver was also transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
“Police are investigating information which indicates Kahn may have been involved in several additional crashes in Weld County earlier in the day … he currently faces several charges, including DUI, driving under revocation, and reckless driving.”