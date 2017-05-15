COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mother’s Day Hit & Run Crashes

May 15, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Brian Kahn, Brian Lawrence Kahn, Brighton Police Department, Bromley Lane, Greeley, Highway 85, John Bradley, Weld County

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Denver is believed to be the driver who caused several hit-and-run crashes that occurred on Sunday.

Authorities believe Brian Lawrence Kahn, 40, was driving on Highway 85 in a high rate of speed when he crashed into several vehicles at the intersection with Bromley Lane.

brian lawrence kahn Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mothers Day Hit & Run Crashes

Brian Lawrence Kahn (credit: Brighton Police Department)

“Kahn apparently swerved into the far left turn lane to go around the stopped cars, entering the intersection against a red light and crashing into a silver Nissan sedan and a white Ford pickup which were making left turns from Bromley Lane onto Highway 85,” John Bradley with the Brighton Police Department said in a statement.

top 2 highway 85 crashes 6vo789 transfer Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mothers Day Hit & Run Crashes

(credit: CBS)

top 2 highway 85 crashes 6vo transfer Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mothers Day Hit & Run Crashes

(credit: CBS)

top 2 highway 85 crashes 6vo transf678er Drugs, Alcohol Suspected In Several Mothers Day Hit & Run Crashes

(credit: CBS)

Kahn was found unconscious and taken to a hospital. Another driver was also transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

“Police are investigating information which indicates Kahn may have been involved in several additional crashes in Weld County earlier in the day … he currently faces several charges, including DUI, driving under revocation, and reckless driving.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch