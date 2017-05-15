Blue Trees Offer Students A Lesson In Preservation

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The Blue Trees outdoor art installation is moving to Denver schools. As part of the exhibition that’s going on in the Denver Theatre District, the artist is taking his message and blue dye to several Denver Public Schools.

Second graders at the International Academy of Denver were the first students to pick up paint brushes and color some trees using environmentally safe dye. They worked on three trees in their playground. The kids said that the painting was fun, but the artist for the installation hopes they understand a bigger message about the needs to save trees.

“For us, it’s getting kids to ask questions, take nobody’s voice for truth, and to just find out for themselves. Look into deforestation, look at the importance of trees, why are trees important, to study trees,” said Konstantin Dimopoulos, creator of The Blue Trees.

Dimopoulos bases the bright blue color of the trees, in part, on the Dr. Seuss book, “The Lorax”. He said he’d like every school child to speak for the trees, just like “The Lorax” does in the book.

The project went to several schools, and there are events planned within the trees throughout the month of May.

