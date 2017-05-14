Hockey Organization Once Again Comes Together For Someone In Need

By Dillon Thomas

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of Rylie Guentensberger, the teenager who was injured by a vehicle driving through a storefront, told CBS4 her condition may be showing progress.

Ziggy Guentensberger said medical professionals would soon reduce the medications Rylie was taking, in order to further evaluate her condition. Rylie was in a medically induced coma, and was last listed in stable condition.

To help her family pay for medical expenses, the Denver metro area’s hockey community came together for a fundraiser Saturday. The fundraiser was put on by the Dawg Nation hockey organization, a nonprofit.

“The hockey community seems to rally, and rally and rally,” said Marty Richardson, Executive Director of Dawg Nation. “Over, and over, and over again.”

An estimated 500 people attended the event, including local celebrities and professional hockey players.

“We have a handful of the (Colorado) Avalanche (players) here, some hall of fame hockey players, and a couple of NHL referees out here,” said Todd Gehrkey, President of Dawg Nation.

“(Rylie) is a very kind, and caring, person,” said Ainsley Pitruso, Rylie’s friend. “So to have something like this going on for her would mean a whole lot.”

Friends sold wristbands, which read “#RYLIESTRONG.”

Proceeds from the event were sent to Dawg Nation, which would later be provided to the family. The organization raised more than $50,000.

“We come and rally for support when one of our members of our organization needs us,” Gehrkey said.

Those who had met Rylie before said their thoughts were with her, as the event completed.

“She is very humble. She would be very grateful for everything,” Pitruso said. “I miss you (Rylie). You are going to be okay.”

“We are here for you. And, we are giving you all the support we can,” Gehrkey said.

