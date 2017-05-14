Colorado’s First Lady Honors Foster Care Families With CBS4’s Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – May is National Foster Care Month and on Saturday CBS4’s Kathy Walsh had the privilege of helping honor five amazing foster families at a lunch with first lady Robin Hickenlooper.

The honorees are all Coloradans who care for children and teens who need a safe and loving place to live while their parents learn how to build a stable home.

There are currently 2,058 Colorado children in foster care.

Some of the families honored have been helping for a few years while others have been fostering for almost 20 years.

All deserve our appreciation for taking care of kids in crisis.

