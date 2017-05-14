Two Stabbed In Fatal Fight At Aurora House Party

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead and another injured following an apparent scuffle at an overnight house party.

The Aurora Police Department reports its officers responded at 1:13 a.m. Sunday morning to the 16100 block of Brunswick Drive on a report of a fight at a house party.

“Upon arrival, officers observed people fleeing the house on foot and in vehicles,” reads an APD press release. “Officers on scene were unable to locate any victims.”

During the ensuing investigation, it was learned two males believed to be involved in the Brunswick Drive altercation were being treated for stab wound injuries at a local hospital. One of those males was eventually pronounced dead. The other is expected to survive his injuries.

Aurora’s homicide detectives are actively investigation the incident and scene.

No mention was made in Aurora PD’s press release of any motive or cause of the fight.

APD’s press release says the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is establishing the victim’s identity and notifying family members. The coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once that identification/notification process is complete.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Alton Reed at 303 739-6068. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.