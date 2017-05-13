Latest Forecast: Warm And Breezy Start For Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a high pressure ridge on the weather map slowly moving east of Colorado. At the same time a cold front is stretching from Idaho to southern California. This should do a couple of things for Colorado, the first is increase the southwesterly breezes which will be warming our temperatures here on the eastern plains. The second is bringing in just enough moisture for a few , very, isolated high based, gusty thunderstorms over the mountains and eastern plains Saturday afternoon.

For Mother’s Day, I am watching a cold front that should slide through during the afternoon. This should cool our temperatures down by about 5 to 10 degrees over parts of the state. This will also, help to get more gusty, thunderstorms going over the mountains and eastern plains. The biggest element with these storms will be gusty winds in the afternoon and early evening.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.