Good Samaritan Run Down While Helping At Crash Scene

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A good Samaritan is recovering after being hit by a drunk driver at a crash scene.
A.J. Short and a woman went to help when they heard a crash in Boulder late Sunday night. That’s when another driver plowed into them.
Short pushed the woman out of the way but his family says he suffered a head injury, a broken leg and hip and many cuts and bruises.
Police say Jose Hernandez-Altamira, 23, was drunk when he hit them. He’s facing charges for DUI and vehicular assault.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Short to help pay for medical expenses.