Good Samaritan Run Down While Helping At Crash Scene

May 13, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: A.J. Short, Boulder, Jose Hernandez-Altamira

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A good Samaritan is recovering after being hit by a drunk driver at a crash scene.

A.J. Short and a woman went to help when they heard a crash in Boulder late Sunday night. That’s when another driver plowed into them.

A.J. Short (credit: GoFundMe.com)

A.J. Short (credit: GoFundMe.com)

Short pushed the woman out of the way but his family says he suffered a head injury, a broken leg and hip and many cuts and bruises.

Police say Jose Hernandez-Altamira, 23, was drunk when he hit them. He’s facing charges for DUI and vehicular assault.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Short to help pay for medical expenses.

