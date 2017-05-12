Bank Robber Got On The Bus To Get Away

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada have teamed up with the FBI Rocky Mountain Task Force into the investigation of a Wells Fargo Bank that was robbed.
The robber walked into the bank, located at 7375 West 52nd Ave. in Arvada about 11:30 a.m. on April 29, and robbed the bank at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot tall, 190 pounds with black hair and a salt and pepper beard. He is 45 to 50 years old.
The suspect was wearing a red zipper hoodie and black face mask, gray pants and white tennis shoes with orange laces. Investigators say the suspect changed clothes after the robbery.
After he ran away from the bank, the robber got onto an RTD bus.
Surveillance video from the bus shows the man getting onto and off of the bus.
If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).