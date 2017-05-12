Trump Celebrates Student Model Rocket Named … Trump

May 12, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating a student model rocket named after … him.

Trump asked the students from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte, North Carolina, why the rocket was named for him.

A student replied, “Simply because it conquers all.” Trump then said “they’re never going to put that on television,” referring to the reporters who were brought into the Oval Office for the visit.

The students are among 100 teams scheduled to compete Saturday in the finals of the Team America Rocketry Challenge, a national competition being held in Northern Virginia.

gettyimages 682382826 Trump Celebrates Student Model Rocket Named ... Trump

US President Donald Trump (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump said the rocket “better work well.” He also told the students to come back to the White House for a celebration if they win.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch