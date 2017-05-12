Sushi Chef Turns Love Of NBA Sneakers Into ‘Shoe-shi’

May 12, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Yujia Hu

MILAN, Italy (CBS4) – An Italian sushi chef is taking his love of the NBA to another level with his latest food creation.

Yujia Hu is a Chinese-born chef living in Milan, Italy, who first gained attention for his NBA sushi faces. Now the food artist is back with a line of amazingly accurate sneaker replicas.

Hu has taken inspiration from some of the most popular shoes in the sport, including Kyrie Irving’s “Kyrie 2,” James Harden’s “Volume 1,” the Air Jordan 12, and even Kanye West’s Yeezy 350.

The shoes worn by Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old will even sell you a portrait of your favorite “shoe-shi” on his website.

