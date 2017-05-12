Murder Suspect Arrested In Missing Woman Case

May 12, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Clear Creek County, Queen Ashby, Shawrae Butler

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man Aurora police believe killed a missing woman was arrested on Friday afternoon.

queen ashby murder case 2 Murder Suspect Arrested In Missing Woman Case

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, Aurora police named Shawrae Butler, 21, as the suspect in the murder of Queen Ashby. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. in the 4100 Block of South Mobile Way and remained in police custody at the Aurora Detention Center on Friday evening.

shawrae butler mug Murder Suspect Arrested In Missing Woman Case

Shawrae Butler (credit: Aurora Police)

Ashby, 20, was reportedly murdered in Aurora and had been missing for several weeks before a body, found in Clear Creek County on April 8, was determined to be that of Ashby a few weeks later. A friend who had been with Ashby before she died turned up safe.

queen ashby murder case 1 Murder Suspect Arrested In Missing Woman Case

(credit: CBS)

