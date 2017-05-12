Murder Suspect Arrested In Missing Woman Case

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man Aurora police believe killed a missing woman was arrested on Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, Aurora police named Shawrae Butler, 21, as the suspect in the murder of Queen Ashby. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. in the 4100 Block of South Mobile Way and remained in police custody at the Aurora Detention Center on Friday evening.
Ashby, 20, was reportedly murdered in Aurora and had been missing for several weeks before a body, found in Clear Creek County on April 8, was determined to be that of Ashby a few weeks later. A friend who had been with Ashby before she died turned up safe.