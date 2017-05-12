Murder Victim’s Friends In Disbelief, To Hold Vigil

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends of an Aurora homicide victim are planning to hold a vigil Friday night to remember her.

On Thursday Aurora police named Shawrae Butler, 21, as the suspect in the murder of Queen Ashby. He remains at large.

Ashby, 20, was reportedly murdered in Aurora and had been missing for several weeks before a body that had been found in Clear Creek County on April 8 was determined to be her’s. A friend who had been with Ashby before she died turned up safe.

Other friends of Ashby’s told CBS4 they are still in disbelief that she was killed.

“(My first thought was) this can’t be true,” said Kyla Aguilar, one of those friends. “I knew she was missing, but I was just hoping she was going to come home soon, you know, safe, not harmed.”

Aguilar said she wishes the friend who was with Ashby would be more forthcoming with information about what happened.

“If you know something, just speak up,” Aguilar said. “Cause we’re all hurt. So, at the end of the day, it makes me angry, It’s like why would you do that? Or let that happen to your friend.”

The vigil for Ashby starts at 6 p.m. at the Overland High School track in Aurora. Ashby graduated from Overland High.

“We just have to face the reality she’s not coming back. It’s just hard,” said Aguilar.