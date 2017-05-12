Man Runs After Getting Shot In Parking Lot, Another Man Dies

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are studying a crime scene in Aurora after two people were shot and one died.
Police said they suspect the shooting happened in one place, but the victims were found in two different locations.
The shooting is believed to have happened in the parking lot of an office park on East Girard Avenue near the Mission Viejo Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.
At 1 a.m. emergency operators got several calls into 911 about shots being fired.
One man died in the parking lot, the other man was able to run away, and he was found in the yard of a home approximately one block away. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were described as being critical.
So far police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.
Numerous witnesses who were in a music studio were talking to police after the crime.