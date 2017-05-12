Latest Forecast: A New Weather Pattern Has Arrived; Sunny And Dry

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As large ridge of high pressure moves east across the Rocky Mountain region this weekend, Colorado will experience sunny, dry, and much warmer than normal weather. The only exception in to the dry forecast is in the mountains and higher foothills (generally above 7,000 feet) where isolated thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For Denver and the Front Range, it will be the warmest Mother’s Day in at least 4 years with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. In 2013 Mother’s Day had a high temperature of 78° in Denver.

There are signs that the weather pattern will change again late next week. Cooler weather seems likely by Thursday and especially Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will also increase but it does not look as wet as this past week. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.