Immigrants To Leave Denver Church After Winning Delays

May 12, 2017 8:07 AM

DENVER (AP) — A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to leave Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year delay.

Jeanette Vizguerra moved into a church basement three months ago after skipping her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Her attorney, Hans Meyer says the mother of four has been trying to get a visa granted to crime victims which would allow her to stay in the country.

Arturo Hernandez Garcia, another immigrant staying in a church in Denver, will join Vizguerra at a news conference on Friday morning.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

