‘Helmet Heads’ Helps Kids Stay Safe

DENVER (CBS4)– As the school year wraps up and the weather heats up, children will be riding their bicycles and scooters during summer break. One organization is hoping to keep them safe.
Second graders at Castro Elementary in Denver got an important safety lesson from “Helmet Heads.”
The program was started by an ER doctor in Colorado. It provides free helmets to children in low income neighborhoods.
Volunteers put on a fun demonstration to show kids how easy it is to “protect your melon.”
“A coconut resembles a child’s head, as far as the density of it and the matter inside. And so we use that as our example to really show the kids what can happen if they’re not wearing their helmets,” said Helmet Heads spokeswoman Jennifer Larson.
The program has distributed thousands of free helmets over the past five years.