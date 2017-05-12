‘Helmet Heads’ Helps Kids Stay Safe

May 12, 2017 10:08 PM
Filed Under: Castro Elementary, Helmet Heads

DENVER (CBS4)– As the school year wraps up and the weather heats up, children will be riding their bicycles and scooters during summer break. One organization is hoping to keep them safe.

Second graders at Castro Elementary in Denver got an important safety lesson from “Helmet Heads.”

helmet demo kids 6sotvo frame 779 Helmet Heads Helps Kids Stay Safe

(credit: CBS)

The program was started by an ER doctor in Colorado. It provides free helmets to children in low income neighborhoods.

Volunteers put on a fun demonstration to show kids how easy it is to “protect your melon.”

helmet demo kids 6vo frame 836 Helmet Heads Helps Kids Stay Safe

(credit: CBS)

“A coconut resembles a child’s head, as far as the density of it and the matter inside. And so we use that as our example to really show the kids what can happen if they’re not wearing their helmets,” said Helmet Heads spokeswoman Jennifer Larson.

helmet demo kids 6sotvo frame 972 Helmet Heads Helps Kids Stay Safe

(credit: CBS)

The program has distributed thousands of free helmets over the past five years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch