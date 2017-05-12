Gardner Recommends Colorado’s Suthers To Head FBI

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Senator Cory Gardner is recommending Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers to be the new FBI director.
“Colorado’s John Suthers would be an excellent choice to lead the FBI,” Gardner tweeted Friday morning. “I recommended him to the WH & am excited to see his name on this list.”
According to a report posted by Fox News, which Gardner tweeted, the full list of candidates to replace James Comey, fired by President Trump earlier in the week, includes:
- Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
- Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
- Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher
- Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
- Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas
- Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
- Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia
- Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers
- Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing
- Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
- Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
Prior to becoming mayor of Colorado Springs, winning 68 percent of the vote in a 2015 runoff election, Suthers was the Attorney General of Colorado from 2005 to 2015 under Govenors Bill Owens, Bill Ritter, and John Hickenlooper.