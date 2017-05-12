Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigate a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
The shooting happened near Girard Avenue and Chambers in Aurora just after 1 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot of the Hancock Office Park.
A short time later, officers received a second report that another man had been shot and was in the front yard of a home in the 3300 block of South Granby Street. That man was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the two victims are connected to the one shooting at the office park.
The name of the victims have not been released.
Additional Resources
Aurora police released the following information about this case:
The Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Randy Hansen at 303.739.6710.