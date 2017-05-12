Man, Woman Fighting Deportation Both Granted Stays Of Deportation

May 12, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Arturo Hernandez Garcia, Deportation, Jeanette Vizguerra

DENVER (CBS4) – The legal team representing Jeanette Vizguerra say she has been granted a stay of removal until March 15, 2019.

Jeanette Vizguerra (credit: CBS)

The Mexican immigrant entered the country illegally 20 years ago, has three American born children and was awaiting a visa that would give her a path to legal status.

For three months Vizguerra defied her deportation order that stemmed from an arrest for a fake ID in 2009 by taking sanctuary in a Denver church, and members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation including Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Jared Polis are among the Colorado leaders who came to her defense.

Jeanette Vizguerra (credit: CBS)

Vizguerra said after leaving the church with a crowd of supporters Friday morning that the timing is particularly poignant for her.

Last month, Time Magazine placed Vizguerra on their list of the most influential people in the world.

Arturo Hernandez Garcia (credit: CBS)

Another immigrant who also took refuge in a Colorado church, Arturo Hernandez Garcia, was also granted a stay of deportation and spoke at Vizguerra’s news conference.

