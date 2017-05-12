Dozens Of New Officers Join The Denver Police Force

May 12, 2017 9:54 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– More than 30 officers joined the Denver police force on Friday.

The new recruits were sworn in during a ceremony led by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at the Denver Police Academy.

Each officer will be assigned to different parts of the city.

Denver Police Chief Robert White talked about the importance of earning community trust.

“It’s only through that trust that they will be willing to work with you and you will soon learn that those residents are the greatest resource you have, and if they trust you and you trust them, they will provide you the majority of tools you need to fight crime,” said White.

After graduation, the officers will move on to field training.

