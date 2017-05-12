Police Search For Gunman In Deadly Shooting

May 12, 2017 3:43 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man earlier this week.

The shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday outside the Mosaic Apartments at 7100 East Evans Ave.

Derrick “Chop” Ratcliff (credit: Denver Police)

Derrick “Chop” Ratcliff was shot and killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting or where Ratcliff was before the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding this crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

