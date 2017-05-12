Animal Adventure Park Opens Monday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park, home to April the giraffe and her boy Tajiri, opens to guests on Monday.

The park was originally scheduled to open the gates on Saturday, but “rain and unseasonably cold temperatures” from a nor’easter prevented “many species from being on exhibit,” they posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Just the day before, during a live tour of the park, rain was falling hard and some animals appeared reluctant to go outside.

As a result, the opening day was pushed back to Monday.

Currently they’re scheduled to open at 10 a.m. local time, 8 a.m. MT, and as of Friday, based on a Facebook post from the park, the weather looks to have taken a turn for the better, with sunny skies and warm enough weather for the giraffes to get out into the yard.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.

