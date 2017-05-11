COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Under-Performing Schools Must Improve Test Scores

May 11, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Adams County District 14 Schools, Colorado Board Of Education, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Two under-performing school districts will be partnered with other organizations in an effort to boost test scores.

Adams County District 14 has been directed by the Colorado Board of Education to work with outside management partner “Beyond Textbooks.”

westminster schools 5pkg frame 63 Under Performing Schools Must Improve Test Scores

(credit: CBS)

Westminster Public Schools will partner with “Advanced Ed at Marzano Academy.”

If test scores don’t improve in the next three years the state will take other actions.

Similar plans for other districts are in the planning stages but haven’t been announced by the State Board of Education.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch