Under-Performing Schools Must Improve Test Scores

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Two under-performing school districts will be partnered with other organizations in an effort to boost test scores.
Adams County District 14 has been directed by the Colorado Board of Education to work with outside management partner “Beyond Textbooks.”
Westminster Public Schools will partner with “Advanced Ed at Marzano Academy.”
If test scores don’t improve in the next three years the state will take other actions.
Similar plans for other districts are in the planning stages but haven’t been announced by the State Board of Education.