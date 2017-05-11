Trump Tweets Rosie O’Donnell About Firing James Comey

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump dug up an old tweet from Rosie O’Donnell.
Five months ago, on Dec. 20, in response to his handling of the Hillary Clinton probe, O’Donnell tweeted, calling for the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
On Thursday, Trump retweeted her, saying, “We finally agree on something Rosie.”
Trump’s response comes shortly after his controversial firing of Comey.
O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.