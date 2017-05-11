COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Trump Tweets Rosie O’Donnell About Firing James Comey

May 11, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Rosie O'Donnell, Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump dug up an old tweet from Rosie O’Donnell.

Five months ago, on Dec. 20, in response to his handling of the Hillary Clinton probe, O’Donnell tweeted, calling for the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

On Thursday, Trump retweeted her, saying, “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

Trump’s response comes shortly after his controversial firing of Comey.

gettyimages 681546394 Trump Tweets Rosie ODonnell About Firing James Comey

President Donald Trump (Photo by Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch