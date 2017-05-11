Latest Forecast: Storm Moves Away From Colorado Today, Sunny Weather Returns

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm system responsible for our wet weather this week will finally move away from Colorado on Thursday. As the system departs, clouds will gradually decrease and mostly sunny skies are expected by late Thursday afternoon and through the evening.
In terms of temperatures, highs will be in the lower 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be warmer than Wednesday (Denver officially reached only 54°) but still below normal for the middle of May. The normal high temperature this time of year is 70°.
In the mountains, plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 50s.
Dry, sunny, and warm weather will dominate Colorado’s forecast from Friday through Monday. The warmest day will be Saturday with highs in the lower and middle 80s along the Front Range.
Check out the rain totals below from last Sunday through early Thursday morning.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.