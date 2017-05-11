COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Wallet With Priceless Picture Stolen

May 11, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Evans Avenue, Federal Boulevard, Stolen Wallet

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver woman is hoping a thief will have a heart and return a stolen wallet that contains a priceless picture.

The wallet was stolen from the Family Dollar manager’s purse from the store at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue.

stolen wallet Wallet With Priceless Picture Stolen

Surveillance pictures of a man wanted in connection with a stolen wallet (credit: Denver Police)

Inside the wallet was a picture of the manager’s deceased daughter.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch