Wallet With Priceless Picture Stolen

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver woman is hoping a thief will have a heart and return a stolen wallet that contains a priceless picture.
The wallet was stolen from the Family Dollar manager’s purse from the store at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue.
Inside the wallet was a picture of the manager’s deceased daughter.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.