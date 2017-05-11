COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Report: Deadly Chairlift Accident Caused By Electric Drive, Rapid Speed Changes

May 11, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, Granby, Kelly Huber, Ski Granby Ranch

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — The final report into the deadly ski lift accident that killed a Texas woman shows a combination of reasons for the fall.

The lift at Ski Granby Ranch was first closed Dec. 29 after 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and her two daughters fell after it lurched because of a problem with its electrical drive.

In the final report, investigators say the Quick Draw Express Lift’s new electrical drive, along with the operator’s rapid speed changes, caused the chair to sway and slam into a tower.

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

Huber was killed and her two daughters were hurt.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said the accident was “unprecedented.”

(credit: Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi Daily News)

(credit: Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi Daily News)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch