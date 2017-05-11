Report: Deadly Chairlift Accident Caused By Electric Drive, Rapid Speed Changes

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — The final report into the deadly ski lift accident that killed a Texas woman shows a combination of reasons for the fall.
The lift at Ski Granby Ranch was first closed Dec. 29 after 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and her two daughters fell after it lurched because of a problem with its electrical drive.
In the final report, investigators say the Quick Draw Express Lift’s new electrical drive, along with the operator’s rapid speed changes, caused the chair to sway and slam into a tower.
Huber was killed and her two daughters were hurt.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said the accident was “unprecedented.”