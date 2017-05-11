Police Identify Murder Suspect In Missing Woman Case

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have identified the man they believe is responsible for the murder of a woman whose remains were found dumped along a rural road in Clear Creek County.

Dozens of tips came in about the unidentified woman after a computer-generated image of the victim was released by investigators last month.

Last week, she was identified as Queen Ashby, 20, from Aurora, who was reported missing last month. She was the mother of a young child.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a driver discovered her body on the side of the highway on April 8.

Investigators are not releasing her cause of death, but do say she was the victim of a homicide and they believe she was killed at another location.

On Thursday, police in Aurora released the identity and picture of Shawrae Butler, the man wanted for Ashby’s murder. Butler, 21, is wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as a black man, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

WANTED 4 MURDER OF QUEEN ASHBY. Call APD at 303-627-3278 or @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 REWARD #Justice4Queen https://t.co/JlAi9XIVde pic.twitter.com/RmxrfC3CYv — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 11, 2017

Police urge anyone who sees Butler to call 911 immediately and not attempt to contact him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses for Queen Ashby.